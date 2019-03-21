mybracketisbusted.com

It is inevitable... your March Madness bracket is going to bust (if it has not already). We have a text line with real people on the other end to talk to you and get you through this difficult time. Just text "BUST" to 20003.
Daniel GreenbergMakerPro@15greenberg · Making weird internet
Almost 80% of people's brackets are already busted, and they are taking to Twitter in anger. Instead of tweeting into the abyss, text our team of real people at 20003. Thanks to the &pizza #pizzaplug for powering this!
