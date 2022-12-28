Products
MyBoard
Keep your life organised, without the busywork
Welcome to MyBoard, a platform that allows you to easily collaborate with others by creating and sharing cards on boards. Whether you're working on a project, planning an event, or just want a place to organize your notes and links.
About this launch
MyBoard
A nice easy way to create private, public, or shared boards
MyBoard by
MyBoard
was hunted by
Mason Day
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Mason Day
. Featured on January 8th, 2023.
MyBoard
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 1st, 2021.
