Hi fellows! We developed a mobile application that helps you to understand an approximate cost and a timeline to develop your web or mobile product. Why ask somebody or search for a current price, if you can estimate your application development cost online? MyAppCost is a calculator to estimate your application software development cost. Without intrusive consultants and hidden costs which you usually find out long after you agreed on some collaboration. It includes different options, key features, and integrations your application could have. Choosing different types of applications, platforms, and even additional parameters, you will be able to see the approximate price and timeline for your app development, and what is included in it. You can download it on Google Play and App Store! Get the app for Android or iOS and use it whenever you need to find out a development price! The estimation is based on the current average hourly rates for application’ software development. Everything’s transparent and clear. With the prior estimation, it’s easier to plan the next steps. So when you’ll talk to a software development company you’ll be ready to discuss the price they offer. * Hourly rates might differ depending on a country Check it out! And upwote MyAppCost! Tnx!
Great product guys! I often find people asking about app costs!
I like the concept, at least so people who 'have an idea' can get a better grasp of what they are actually requesting before they waste someone's time and freaking out about the price being too high.
Very useful thing! Like it!
Great project! Bookmarking this.