My WFH in Emails
See how COVID-19 changed your email habits
Tena
MakerI count emails @ Email Meter
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're really excited to launch "My WFH in Emails", a side-project the Email Meter team has been working hard on during the past weeks. COVID-19 has changed the way we think of WFH. We work daily with a lot of companies that have been forced to work remotely during these crazy times, and we've noticed how hard it is to realize when you're being overworked, or when you're struggling to communicate with your colleagues. And we believe email statistics is an underused tool to answer almost any question. That's why we've used our experience to design a special report to show how COVID-19 has affected your email habits. Using this free report you can quickly see and compare: 🔨 Has your workload changed? 💨 Were your response times affected? 📅 Are you working outisde your schedule? 🏅 Have your main contacts changed? 🦠 How many COVID-19 related emails have you received? The report is safe and secure: it only accesses your email metadata (no body or attachments), which is always encrypted and never leaves the Google Cloud. Helping people understand and improve their habits is a goal we all share at Email Meter. We hope this report and the insights it gives you can help you find balance between work and rest. "My WFH in emails" is free and available for Gmail & G Suite — Try it with your own data, and of course, feel free to reach out for feedback or any comment :-) So... Has WFH changed the way you use email? Thanks! Tena
Yes — WFH changed my email habits
No! It didn't really make an impact
