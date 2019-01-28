For people who do digital marketing and wants their Google Analytics data to be clear and accurate.
"My UTM Builder" is a webpage with simple questions that lets you generate best practice trackable URLs.
Unlike other UTM builders my solution helps you past all typical pitfalls and gives you consistent and clear reports.
Kjetil GrøslandMaker@kjetil_grosland · I love productivity and personal growth
I finally did it :D During eight years of working with digital marketing, I've seen how much Google Analytics can disorient it's users. How sad isn't it be to be mislead when trying to evaluate how you've spent both time and money promoting your great service or product. One of these crucial feature that you really should know how to get right, is campaign tracking (UTM tags). Otherwise you'll end up with messy reports. In my years working as a web analytics professional I've gathered some best practice steps to make your analysis consistent and clear. Personally, I never found the available generators to be sufficient as they demand me to be consistent and keep all do's and don'ts fresh in my mind. Therefore, I built "My UTM Builder" as a friendly questionnaire where all the conditional logic are there programmed in the behind, and the user just have to answer simple questions. Truly hope that this will be of good help for others! Super keen on hearing your thoughts on this. Would you try it out?
