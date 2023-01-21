Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → My Time on Earth
Ranked #19 for today

My Time on Earth

Reminders that life is finite + Bucket list maker

Free
We built this tool as a reminder that life is finite. Create a visualization of your life in under 30 seconds - make your own life journal & bucket lists - set up recurring email reminders!
Launched in Time Tracking, Lifestyle, Spirituality by
My Time on Earth
Appwrite
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please let me know if there's a feature you want!"

The makers of My Time on Earth
About this launch
My Time on EarthReminders that life is finite + Bucket list maker
1review
3
followers
My Time on Earth by
My Time on Earth
was hunted by
Milton Ren
in Time Tracking, Lifestyle, Spirituality. Made by
Milton Ren
. Featured on January 22nd, 2023.
My Time on Earth
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is My Time on Earth's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#293