Pedro Codina
Maker
Growth at Bravostudio.app 👏
I am guessing it also happened to you that you subscribed to a service you knew from the moment you hit the subscribe button that you wouldn't be renewing it after the free trial ends. Yet, you forgot to cancel the renewal simply because you didn’t note down you had subscribed to it in the first place nor actually even remembered that you had subscribed. Finally, you woke up to that unwanted bank charge notification. Well, that happened to me and thought of doing something about it. I had initially created this app for myself but then I got asked by friends to share it with them so here it is. Now you can also use My Subscriptions tracker app. - Easily add any new subscription you subscribe to. - Review all your subscriptions in one place. - Search/filter your subscriptions by pricing, name, renewal frequency... - Delete canceled subscriptions Just a simple yet useful app. Made with no-code. 🦾 I hope you find it useful too. Have a great day!
