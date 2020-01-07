My Startup Name

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
Maker
I was introduced to this simple naming framework a few years ago and decided to create a short guide to help you come up with a name your next project, startup or business. It's part of my course No-Code MVP, where I teach people the mindset, process and tools they can use to rapidly build and validate their startup ideas, without knowing or learning how to code. I decided to share this framework for free to support the community. I hope you enjoy it and am excited to hear what you come up with! ✌️
UpvoteShare