Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
My Spot
My Spot
Find your spot. Mark your spot. Share your spot.
iPhone
Productivity
+ 5
get it
UPVOTE
1
My Spot is a mobile app that allows users to save locations of interest for them to come back to later or share with other. They can add photos to each spot, tag it and post it in the share tab. Others can then add that spot to their lists.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
3 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
MattTheFriendlyDev
Maker
My Spot is free in the Apple App Store to download now. Currently, it is only available for iOS devices.
Upvote
Share
5h
Send