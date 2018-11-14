L'Oréal launches My Skin Track UV to keep you safe in the sun and out of the smog

L'Oreal is continuing its foray into the world of wearables with a sensor that tracks UV exposure and even more environmental data. After showing off its tiny UV Sense prototype that could be worn on a fingernail earlier this year, that device has now evolved into the La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV sensor.