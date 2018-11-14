My Skin Track UV
A wearable that tracks exposure to UV and pollution
"My Skin Track UV measures both UVA and UVB rays, and provides instant status updates while storing up to 3 months of data. The battery-free sensor is activated by the sun and powered by the user's smartphone using near-field communication."
Around the web
L'Oréal launches My Skin Track UV to keep you safe in the sun and out of the smogL'Oreal is continuing its foray into the world of wearables with a sensor that tracks UV exposure and even more environmental data. After showing off its tiny UV Sense prototype that could be worn on a fingernail earlier this year, that device has now evolved into the La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV sensor.
Wareable
L'Oréal's wearable sensor will track your UV exposure throughout the dayL'Oréal has announced a wearable device that measures your exposure to ultraviolet radiation that can seriously damage your skin and eyes and potentially cause skin cancer. The La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV sensor is designed to clip onto your clothes or bag, and it relies on NFC rather than Bluetooth to transmit its data.
The Verge
L'Oréal's New Clip-on Sensor Tracks Your Exposure to UV RaysThe future of wearable skincare technology is roughly the size of an M&M. Launching today, L'Oréal's La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV sensor clips onto clothing and measures the wearer's exposure to UV radiation, a form of radiation that is known to damage skin and, in large amounts, cause skin cancer.
WIRED
