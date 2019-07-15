Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Philip Seifi
In the age of Uber Eats and our obsession with efficiency, we started to forget the people behind the food we eat 👩🍳, and the delightful experiences that used to happen around the dinner table. As avid foodies and nomad entrepreneurs, some of our most cherished memories revolve around home-cooked food, and some of the most fascinating stories we've heard over our years of travel were shared with us in the kitchen. We thought that it would be a real shame if these culinary tales did not reach a wider audience and started 🍅My Signature Dish — a podcast that shares the sweet, sour and just plain delicious stories from home kitchens around the world. Know an amazing home cook with a story that we just have to feature on the podcast? Let us know at hello [at] pona.app! P.S.: We're also working on a video series on home cooking around the world, which will go live this August at https://pona.app/series/
Upvote (2)Share
In-depth interviews about food are a rare find. In the age of delivery boxes and overpriced (more or less) gourmet restaurants, it's inspiring to see a project focusing on highlighting home-cooks! 🤩 The passion of the speakers is contagious. If even those not *really* into cooking can get passionate about broth, it means My Signature Dish is truly a remarkable feat in story-telling! 👏
Upvote (1)Share