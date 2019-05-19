Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → My Perfect Day

My Perfect Day

Create routines and stick to them

Featured Embed
My Perfect Day helps you minimize the agonizing stuff surrounding you and maximize mindfulness, gratitude and happiness, for living the life of your dreams. A life where you are fulfilled, joyful and ready to conquer the world!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Bojan Savikj
Bojan Savikj
Makers
Jacob Hellberg
Jacob Hellberg
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jacob Hellberg
Jacob HellbergMaker@jacob_hellberg
Great product, nice UI, does what it says on the tin. I am a goal oriented, habit driven, person who lives this kind of pragmatism! Try it!
Upvote (2)·