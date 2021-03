Dermatologist πŸ‘©πŸ»β€βš•οΈ virtual clinic in LATAM, with great dermatologists that consult, prescribe and send treatment to your doorstep

In πŸ‡²πŸ‡½ Mexico 8 out of 10 teenagers have acne, and there is only a ratio of 1 Dermatologist πŸ‘¨πŸ½β€βš•οΈ per 50,000 🌎 population.