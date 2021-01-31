discussion
Sonu Jung
Maker
Hey hunters and makers! My friends and I were inspired by Google's '.new' TLD, which allows companies and individual makers to make growth their apps and services' activation by providing action-based URLs to users. We thought it would be fun to flip this concept around users rather than provider by making a tool that allows users to create a shortened URLs directly connected to their favorite actions. We do build this as a side project currently but hope to keep improving better and more useful for you. Please help us by providing feedback and suggesting improvements.
