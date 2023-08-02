Products
My First 150 Words

My First 150 Words

A fun way to teach young children their first 150 words!

Free Options
Discover the adventure of 'My First 150 Words'! Vibrant illustrations, real-world pictures & clear pronunciation make learning enjoyable. Explore 6 categories in 6 languages, fostering cognitive growth & independent language development.
Launched in
Android
Kids
Education
 +1 by
About this launch
My First 150 Words by
was hunted by
Karla Fernandes
in Android, Kids, Education. Made by
Karla Fernandes
and
Jasmine Dania
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is My First 150 Words's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-