Home
→
Product
→
My First 150 Words
My First 150 Words
A fun way to teach young children their first 150 words!
Discover the adventure of 'My First 150 Words'! Vibrant illustrations, real-world pictures & clear pronunciation make learning enjoyable. Explore 6 categories in 6 languages, fostering cognitive growth & independent language development.
Launched in
Android
Kids
Education
+1 by
My First 150 Words
About this launch
My First 150 Words
A fun way to teach young children their first 150 words!
My First 150 Words by
My First 150 Words
was hunted by
Karla Fernandes
in
Android
,
Kids
,
Education
. Made by
Karla Fernandes
and
Jasmine Dania
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
My First 150 Words
is not rated yet. This is My First 150 Words's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
