My Final Wish

A place to let others know how you'd like to be remembered

My Final Wish is platform for people to get inspired and share how they would like to be remembered.
Deborah Hartung
Deborah Hartung
Nobody likes to talk about their plans for their funeral and even if they try, generally relatives silence them. This is a wonderful way of leaving some clues for loved ones and taking some of the stress out of planning a funeral/memorial/wake.
Gary Willmott
Gary Willmott
Maker
Hiring
When my father passed away, we didn’t get much time to discuss his wishes on how he would like to be sent off and remembered. I realized a lot of people have a similar situation and it's sometimes gets awkward as family members have to decide amongst themselves. 😕 I created My Final Wish as platform for people to think, create and share how they would like to be remembered. I took a weekend out and decided to use no-code tools to create this, so please excuse the design, I'm just validating the idea. 😉 Thanks to @bentossell from Makerpad for making this possible
