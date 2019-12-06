Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Deborah Hartung
Nobody likes to talk about their plans for their funeral and even if they try, generally relatives silence them. This is a wonderful way of leaving some clues for loved ones and taking some of the stress out of planning a funeral/memorial/wake.
When my father passed away, we didn’t get much time to discuss his wishes on how he would like to be sent off and remembered. I realized a lot of people have a similar situation and it's sometimes gets awkward as family members have to decide amongst themselves. 😕 I created My Final Wish as platform for people to think, create and share how they would like to be remembered. I took a weekend out and decided to use no-code tools to create this, so please excuse the design, I'm just validating the idea. 😉 Thanks to @bentossell from Makerpad for making this possible
