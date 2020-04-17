  1. Home
  2.  → My Disney Pal - Synchronize...

My Disney Pal - Synchronize Disney Plus

Synchronize Disney Plus videos with your friends!

My Disney Pal is a chrome extension that allows you and your friends to watch videos on Disney Plus at the same time! Sync your videos in real time and chat together in a handy sidebar! Overlay a chat window on your video for a seamless experience!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
A J
A J
This looks cool. I'll check it out
Upvote (1)Share
Seth Setse
Seth Setse
Maker
My Disney Pal is a great new extension to try out while stuck at home. The instructions to use are simple. How to use: 1.) Have all friends download the extension 2.) Navigate to a video on Disney Plus and open the extension 3.) Create a room and share the link with your friends. 4.) Have your friends go to the link and click on the extension to join your room. 5.) Enjoy Note: The extension will appear deactivated until you are at a video on Disney plus! This extension is constantly being updated to improve user experience. If you encounter any problems please send us an email and we will respond quickly! If you like what you see please leave an upvote and consider installing the extension!
UpvoteShare
Lela Holmes
Lela Holmes
@seth_setse Congratulations for the featured. This is the time to get upvote. Don't forget to promote it.
UpvoteShare
Seth Setse
Seth Setse
Maker
@lelaholmes Thankyou! I definitely will.
UpvoteShare
Lela Holmes
Lela Holmes
@seth_setse Feel free visit the doc file hope that you will be benefited https://bit.ly/2ynFjZS
UpvoteShare
Seth Setse
Seth Setse
Maker
@lelaholmes Sorry, not interested.
UpvoteShare
Lela Holmes
Lela Holmes
@seth_setse No matter but best wishes for your extension.
UpvoteShare