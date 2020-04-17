My Disney Pal - Synchronize Disney Plus

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
A J
This looks cool. I'll check it out
Upvote (1)Share
My Disney Pal is a great new extension to try out while stuck at home. The instructions to use are simple. How to use: 1.) Have all friends download the extension 2.) Navigate to a video on Disney Plus and open the extension 3.) Create a room and share the link with your friends. 4.) Have your friends go to the link and click on the extension to join your room. 5.) Enjoy Note: The extension will appear deactivated until you are at a video on Disney plus! This extension is constantly being updated to improve user experience. If you encounter any problems please send us an email and we will respond quickly! If you like what you see please leave an upvote and consider installing the extension!
@seth_setse Congratulations for the featured. This is the time to get upvote. Don't forget to promote it.
@lelaholmes Thankyou! I definitely will.
@seth_setse Feel free visit the doc file hope that you will be benefited https://bit.ly/2ynFjZS
@lelaholmes Sorry, not interested.
@seth_setse No matter but best wishes for your extension.