  1. Home
  2.  → My Desk Tour

My Desk Tour

The place for WFH desk inspiration.

WFH can suck, but it sucks even more with a crappy desk setup.
MyDeskTour is full of desk inspiration to upgrade your productivity!
You can even find the products people love linked directly to Amazon.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jonathan Cai
Maker
Whatsup PH! Came up with the idea for a site about desk setups when I was looking for a mouse this summer. Got lost in review sites, and decided it was best to just ask people what mouses they used. Reddit (r/MouseReview and r/battlestations) came to the rescue, but I thought it might be cool to make a site dedicated for this kind of thing! I hope you find some inspiration from browsing around, and feel free to add your desk into the mix :)
Share