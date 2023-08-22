Products
My Daily Routine
My Daily Routine
Generate a daily "To Visit" list for your browsing routine
This is a different approach from the usual "Bookmarks". - Input the websites you often browse. - Determine how often you wish to visit them (daily, monthly, etc.). - Every morning, get a list of your daily "To Visit" tasks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Task Management
by
My Daily Routine
About this launch
My Daily Routine by
My Daily Routine
was hunted by
Jeremy Haldo
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Jeremy Haldo
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
is rated
3/5 ★
by 1 user. This is My Daily Routine's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
3
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#121
