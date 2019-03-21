Log InSign up
My Cognitive Bias

A cognitive bias explained every time you open a new tab

Our thinking is riddled with systematic mistakes known to psychologists as cognitive biases. And they affect everything we do. This simple Chrome Extension tells you about an example of cognitive bias every time you open a new tab, so you can be more aware!
Hunter
Ria Blagburn
Ria Blagburn
Makers
Radu Judele
Radu Judele
Ria Blagburn
Ria Blagburn
I always find it fascinating how humans have a tendency to surround ourselves with things that reinforce our own views. I've been using this extension for a couple of days now and it's already opening up my eyes to biases I'm definitely guilty of!
