Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Snap
See Snap’s 23 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
My AI by Snapchat
My AI by Snapchat
Snapchat latest feature is an AI bot
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.
Launched in
Snapchat
by
Snap
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
About this launch
Snap
Snap is a camera company - makers of Snapchat & Spectacles
92
reviews
194
followers
Follow for updates
My AI by Snapchat by
Snap
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Snapchat
. Made by
Evan Spiegel
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Snap
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 90 users. It first launched on January 29th, 2015.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#79
Report