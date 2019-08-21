Discussion
Maker
Jonathan Porter
Have you ever been in a mood where you find yourself irritated at every small little thing that happens? Or maybe you find yourself constantly doubting yourself. “I can’t do this, I’m not good enough…” Negative self-talk happens to all of us, and it can psych us out of great opportunities or cause us to be frustrated and unhappy. One way to combat negative self-talk is to counteract it with, you guessed it, positive self-talk - otherwise known as affirmations. I built this Alexa skill for myself because I’ve been in a negative mood lately vs my normal vibrant attitude. One particular day I noticed I was getting frustrated at every tiny inconvenience, so I opened My Affirmations. “I don’t sweat the small stuff.” My mood instantly improved because it reminded me to zoom out for a second and realize the things that I was stressing about were no big deal in the grand scheme of things. Sometimes all you need is a reminder to not sweat the small stuff. "If you want to make the world a better place - take a look at yourself, and then make a change."
