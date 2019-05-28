We’re excited to introduce Muzli Search, the newest way to discover eye-catching imagery and ideas, all in one place. Check it out here: https://search.muz.li/.
Clark ValbergMakerHiring@clarkvalberg · CEO at InVisionApp.com
Muzli is already a goldmine of inspiring, beautiful, and fresh content, stunningly delivered every time you open a new browser tab. Now Muzli Search lets you find the eureka moments you’re looking for, so you can take your creativity even further. This is the only search function made specifically with designers in mind—search by filters, sorters, colors, and design terminology, and receive super granulated, intelligent results from across the web.
Joe Tannorella@joetannorella · Developer & Marketer
Wow, great job guys. You've absolutely smashed design inspiration completely out of the park with this one. I've been trying to achieve the same vision with https://uidb.io, but now I concede defeat :-) Awesome.
