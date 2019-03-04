Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Muzie

Muzie

The all in one music streaming app

get it
Muzie, the all in on music streaming app.
Muzie is a desktop app that puts all your music streaming services in one place, so you don't have to download 5 different apps or jump between browser tabs to find which one is playing music.

Reviews

Ruba Nour
Munawwar Firoz
 
Helpful
  • Munawwar Firoz
    Munawwar Firoz
    Pros: 

    Muzie shows all major music services in one view. Convenient!

    Cons: 

    Not really a con, but I'd like a consolidated search feature.

    Not much more.

    Munawwar Firoz has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Mostafa Mohsen Gaafar
Mostafa Mohsen Gaafar
Makers
Mostafa Mohsen Gaafar
Mostafa Mohsen Gaafar
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.