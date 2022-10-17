Products
This is the latest launch from Mux
See Mux’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Mux Player
Mux Player
Your player, built with Mux
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
🔥 It’s free, open source, and the best way to build an amazing player experience on top of the Mux API.
💻 Built by the humans who brought you Video.js, contributed to Dash.js, and worked on many of the commercial players you see every day.
Launched in
Video Streaming
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Mux
About this launch
Mux
How developers build online video
12
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Mux Player by
Mux
was hunted by
Damon Chen
in
Video Streaming
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Gary Katsevman
,
Dylan Jhaveri
,
Matt McClure
,
Darius Cepulis
,
Jason Petz
,
Wesley Luyten
and
Steve Heffernan
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Mux
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on August 31st, 2016.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#124
