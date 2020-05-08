Discussion
Matthew Gillen
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Community we are so happy to be posting here! Mutter Nonsense is the first game we've built. We are a small group of 5 voice technology enthusiasts who've been working together for the past 6 months to build new gaming experiences for smarts speakers and the web. Our goal is to make games you can play with your friends without the hassle of setup. We've played board games, party games for the PC, and cards game but the biggest problem is always setting up the game. So we want our games to be available to play without having to download anything, that's why we publish them to smart speakers, website, voice chat platforms, and soon smart TVs! If you have any questions or feedback let us know! I'll be responding to questions all day.
