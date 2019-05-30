Mutronome for iOS

Mutronome — is an iOS app for those who tired of classical metronomes. Mutronome will find songs with any BPM you set and will play it with Apple Music.
Alexey Landyrev
Hi there! My name is Aleksey, I'm creator of Mutronome. In addition to building products I also study drums. Classical metronome's click sound drives me crazy after first 15 minutes of practicing, so one day I started to make playlists of songs with suitable for me tempo. Mutronome is the way I simplified and automated this process. Feel free to ask any questions and share your feedback.
