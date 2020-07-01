Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Pawan Dixit
Maker
Hello Makers and Hunters 👋 I have been working on a Mac app to help you with your remote meetings. We join a lot of meetings everyday. I felt there should be an easy way to switch on and switch off your microphone than to go to your meeting apps and click on that mic button. Mutify gives you a menu bar icon as well as a key shortcut to easily toggle your microphone. You also get a push-to-talk mode where you can hold the fn key to speak and leave it to turn your mic back to mute🎙. We use it everyday ourselves and it really improved our meetings. Let us know what your guys think 🎉
Upvote (1)Share
Oh, myyyyy! This is the most wanted thing ever (unless you're the host of the call). Good job!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@stalevarova Thanks. Appreciate your support 😃. Super excited for people to try it out.
UpvoteShare