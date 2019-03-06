Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → MuteRKelly

MuteRKelly

Automatically mute all R. Kelly songs

get it
R. Kelly...
If you've been watching the news, seen the documentary miniseries “Surviving R. Kelly” or have picked up the long-running #MuteRKelly campaign, you simple just want to be able to mute R. Kelly. Well, now you can.

Reviews

Jesper Weltström
Kenneth Luplau-Brøgger
 
Helpful
  • Kenneth Luplau-Brøgger
    Kenneth Luplau-Brøgger
    Pros: 

    Great idea. Finally!

    Cons: 

    None

    If you could skip R. Kelly songs, if they are in the playlist you are watching, instead of just muting. 4 min. of silence is better than R. Kelly, but would like to just skip it all together.

    Kenneth Luplau-Brøgger has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Andreas Brixen
Andreas Brixen
Makers
Andreas Brixen
Andreas Brixen
Christian Langballe
Christian Langballe
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jesper Weltström
Jesper Weltström@weltstrom · CEO [was founder] living the dream
Cool idea. Can you add other persons to the mute filter?
Upvote ·
Andreas Brixen
Andreas BrixenMaker@andreas_brixen
@weltstrom Thanks Jesper! Currently this is a one-off. But that's definitely a possibility going forward.
Upvote ·