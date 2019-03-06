R. Kelly...
If you've been watching the news, seen the documentary miniseries “Surviving R. Kelly” or have picked up the long-running #MuteRKelly campaign, you simple just want to be able to mute R. Kelly. Well, now you can.
Reviews
- Pros:
Great idea. Finally!Cons:
None
If you could skip R. Kelly songs, if they are in the playlist you are watching, instead of just muting. 4 min. of silence is better than R. Kelly, but would like to just skip it all together.Kenneth Luplau-Brøgger has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jesper Weltström@weltstrom · CEO [was founder] living the dream
Cool idea. Can you add other persons to the mute filter?
Upvote Share·
Andreas BrixenMaker@andreas_brixen
@weltstrom Thanks Jesper! Currently this is a one-off. But that's definitely a possibility going forward.
Upvote Share·