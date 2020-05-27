Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Cam Woodsum
Maker
Hi Everyone! I built this because voting by mail and pressuring states for vote by mail needs to go viral on social media so I built a site to help power this movement. Please register to vote by mail, share this on social media, and let me know if you have any feedback! Background: I've been starting social powered COVID-19 projects (www.masks4all.co and www.testandtace.com) full-time since early March and this seemed like an important thing to create because I couldn't find any voter reg sites that are purely focused on vote by mail.
Upvote (1)Share