Beau Nouvelle
MakeriOS Development Consultant, Indie Dev.
This is the latest update of the Mustud app. I figured it's worthy of another mention on here as I've completely rebuilt the app using SwiftUI. So introducing version 3.0! It's been localised to several languages, made free with a subscription option, and some more fragments have been added. iPad now also has full split view support, where you can preview and edit at the same time. Please leave any questions you may have about the product and I'll do my very best to answer them!
This is really interesting. Too bad I'm using Android.
@miguel_hill Thats okay, thanks for checking it out!