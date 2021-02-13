  1. Home
Mustud

App to teach music theory

Up until now, teachers would have to either make use of the pre-made worksheet libraries bundled into current sheet music software, spend hours searching the internet, or make their own using tools not up to the task.
Beau Nouvelle👨🏼‍💻
Maker
iOS Development Consultant, Indie Dev.
This is the latest update of the Mustud app. I figured it's worthy of another mention on here as I've completely rebuilt the app using SwiftUI. So introducing version 3.0! It's been localised to several languages, made free with a subscription option, and some more fragments have been added. iPad now also has full split view support, where you can preview and edit at the same time. Please leave any questions you may have about the product and I'll do my very best to answer them!
Miguel HillTech enthusiast from LA. Love AI!
This is really interesting. Too bad I'm using Android.
@miguel_hill Thats okay, thanks for checking it out!
