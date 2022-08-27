Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Muslim Tab
Ranked #13 for today
Muslim Tab
Islamic reminders on each new tab you open
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Muslim Tab is an Islamic reminder app that can be installed in browsers as an extension. The mission of the app is to remind people when they are using their devices on each new tab they open.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Muslim Tab
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Muslim Tab
Islamic reminders on each new tab you open.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Muslim Tab by
Muslim Tab
was hunted by
Benjamin Fazli
in
Productivity
. Made by
Benjamin Fazli
. Featured on September 2nd, 2022.
Muslim Tab
is not rated yet. This is Muslim Tab's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#123
Report