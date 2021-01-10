Log In
MUSK

An Elon Musk themed marijuana/cannabis strain selector

Cannabis
Now that Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota have joined 11 other states in legalising weed, & Elon Musk has smoked it on Rogan's podcast, & Musk has also overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on the planet it's about time y'all smoked some
discussion
Saksham Sharda
Now that Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota have joined 11 other states in legalising weed, and Elon Musk has smoked it on Joe Rogan's podcast, and Musk has also overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on the planet it's about time someone made this
Tweeteratus
guess it's time for me to try out some Durban Poison
Ken
@tweeteratus i got durban poison too and i'm IMMEDIATELY intrigued.
Shanon Walsh
Lambsbread!
Jack Gale
It's nice to know about the history of weed cultivation in the results!
