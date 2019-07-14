Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Musiio Tag

Musiio Tag

Tag songs quickly using Artificial Intelligence

#4 Product of the DayToday
Musiio Tag is an AI-powered audio analysis tool that tag songs without using metadata. Upload a YouTube link or mp3/wav file, and the AI will ‘listen’ to the audio, analyze through its neural networks and assign tags such as genre, mood and key within seconds.
Musiio adds feature to try its AI-powered tagging for freePart of the company's offering to customers (including labels and streaming services) is using AI to scan a catalogue of music and automatically tag tracks with useful metadata. It's the kind of technology that can be hard to grasp without seeing it in action, so now Musiio has launched a feature to do just that, called 'DIY AI'.
Demo the music tagging AI that could help you get discovered - MusicTechMusiio, a music technology start-up using AI to automatically identify and tag songs, has released a free web demo, letting you try out their technology on your own music. The company was created to find a solution to one of the greatest problems currently facing the music industry: that of music discovery.
Musiio raises $1M to let digital music services use AI for curationMusiio, a Singapore-based startup that uses AI to help digital music companies with discovery and creation, has pulled in a $1 million seed round. The capital comes from Singapore's Wavemaker Partners, U.S. investor Exponential Creativity Ventures and undisclosed angels. The deal represents t...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Fah
Fah
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, Fah from Musiio here! 👋🏼 Turn yourself into a music expert and name the key of a song in seconds. 🤓 Or go pro-DJ and find out the BPM of all your setlist tracks super quick… 😎 We’re actually a B2B search company for Audio but these are just a few of the experiments people have used our demo for. For all audio search, we make large catalogues of music searchable and manageable. One of the ways we do this is using automated tagging. Gone are the days of arduously assigning genre, BPM, key, mood indicator and more to individual tracks. Musiio can assign the 8 tags you see in our demo to over 1m songs a day, with 90%+ accuracy. Now, this unscalable task is fully automated and you can search for a happy/rock/e minor song in your catalogue in seconds. Do we stop here? Absolutely not, we also have AI-powered search and AI-powered playlisting - both of which run independently to the tagging system. But the tagging system is a nice way to see what we are about, and try it for yourselves. Users of our Product include: - Streaming services - Production music/sync companies - Record labels - Online music stores Try the AI for yourself. We’d love to hear your feedback! 😊
UpvoteShare