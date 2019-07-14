Musiio Tag
Tag songs quickly using Artificial Intelligence
Fah
Hey Product Hunters, Fah from Musiio here! 👋🏼 Turn yourself into a music expert and name the key of a song in seconds. 🤓 Or go pro-DJ and find out the BPM of all your setlist tracks super quick… 😎 We’re actually a B2B search company for Audio but these are just a few of the experiments people have used our demo for. For all audio search, we make large catalogues of music searchable and manageable. One of the ways we do this is using automated tagging. Gone are the days of arduously assigning genre, BPM, key, mood indicator and more to individual tracks. Musiio can assign the 8 tags you see in our demo to over 1m songs a day, with 90%+ accuracy. Now, this unscalable task is fully automated and you can search for a happy/rock/e minor song in your catalogue in seconds. Do we stop here? Absolutely not, we also have AI-powered search and AI-powered playlisting - both of which run independently to the tagging system. But the tagging system is a nice way to see what we are about, and try it for yourselves. Users of our Product include: - Streaming services - Production music/sync companies - Record labels - Online music stores Try the AI for yourself. We’d love to hear your feedback! 😊
