MusicTagger

Justin Rockmore
Hunter
Stumbled across this gem on Reddit and really loved how it was subtly integrated with iTunes/Apple Music. The creator broke it down as follows: "Hi everyone, I worked on this small utility for adding custom tags to the songs in your iTunes/Music library. It's based on a simple method I've been using for years to tag my music: use the grouping field to store the tags. This way the tags are stored within the file itself (great for portability/backups) and also allows you to create smart playlists right from iTunes, filtering by any tag combination."
