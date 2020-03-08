MusicTagger

Log In
Enhance your Music Library experience by adding tags to your songs (1). Find your favorite songs later by searching for your tags directly in the Music app or using Smart Playlists.
Hunter
Stumbled across this gem on Reddit and really loved how it was subtly integrated with iTunes/Apple Music. The creator broke it down as follows: "Hi everyone, I worked on this small utility for adding custom tags to the songs in your iTunes/Music library. It's based on a simple method I've been using for years to tag my music: use the grouping field to store the tags. This way the tags are stored within the file itself (great for portability/backups) and also allows you to create smart playlists right from iTunes, filtering by any tag combination."
