Karan
MakerCEO of Musicspace.io
Hi ProductHunt family 👋 (ProductHunt Discount below) Today I'm excited to announce the launch of Musicspace 2.0! We stripped every button, design, and function and re-did everything from the ground up. Now, organizing and protecting your music catalog is easier than ever. We also added a new feature called "Milestones". Here's a rundown of our three core features: Releases ✍️ Allows you to easily organize/store important track files and metadata in seconds. Protect 🔓 Protect is our built-in Copyright protection tool developed in partnership with a worldwide Copyright expert lawyer. Protect captures a bunch of data on uploaded files to create a "proof of registration" certificate/record that can be used in court to prove your registration of songs, lyrics and creative work you own! Milestones 😍 Milestones allow you to easily track meaningful moments throughout your career such as: your first tour, fan meet-ups, and whatever else means a lot to you, all in a beautiful timeline view! Along with revamping the site, we updated our codebase which now means our platform is 20-45% faster than version one. Accessing and organizing your catalog shouldn't have to take forever! If you have any questions, I'd be more than happy to answer them! Product Hunt EXCLUSIVE Discount Code: "ProductHunt" 👈 for 100% off your first month on any plan!
