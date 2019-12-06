  1. Home
Musicspace

The simple way for musicians to manage their music catalog

Musicspace allows music artists and producers to store their track metadata in one sleek dashboard.
Discussion
Karan
Karan
Maker
Hey Product Hunt family! Here's a little more about what our platform allows artists to do: Musicspace allows artists and producers to store the following in their own dashboard: - Lyrics - Genres - BPM's - Mood's - Collaborator Info - Cover arts - Track files (MP3's / WAV's) - ISRC codes - More coming soon! First 200: The first 200 users can take advtanage of our early bird deal of $2.99/month for storing up to 10 tracks, and $4.99/month for storing up to 30 tracks! Super happy to launch this and welcome any comments! :)
Cati
Cati
This is amazinggggg!!!! Thank you!!!
