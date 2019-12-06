Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Karan
Maker
Hey Product Hunt family! Here's a little more about what our platform allows artists to do: Musicspace allows artists and producers to store the following in their own dashboard: - Lyrics - Genres - BPM's - Mood's - Collaborator Info - Cover arts - Track files (MP3's / WAV's) - ISRC codes - More coming soon! First 200: The first 200 users can take advtanage of our early bird deal of $2.99/month for storing up to 10 tracks, and $4.99/month for storing up to 30 tracks! Super happy to launch this and welcome any comments! :)
Upvote (1)Share