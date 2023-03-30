Products
Home
Musiclips (Tinder + Spotify)
Musiclips (Tinder + Spotify)
Find new music
Short 30 second 'clips' of music are recommended based on your existing Spotify library. Swipe right to save it directly to your Spotify library for listening later, or swipe left and the song will be dismissed entirely.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
Apple
About this launch
Musiclips (Tinder + Spotify) was hunted by
Trevor Welsh
in
Music
Spotify
Apple
. Made by
Trevor Welsh
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
