  Musiclips: Find New Music
Musiclips: Find New Music

Tinder + Spotify

Tinder + Spotify

Free
Embed
Get recommended new music based on your existing Spotify library as 'clips'. Each clip is a short preview of a song roughly 30 seconds in length. Swipe right to save the song directly to your Spotify library, swipe left to skip the song.
Launched in Music, Spotify
Musiclips: Find New Music
About this launch
Musiclips: Find New Music
Musiclips: Find New MusicTinder + Spotify
Musiclips: Find New Music by
Musiclips: Find New Music
was hunted by
Trevor Welsh
in Music, Spotify. Made by
Trevor Welsh
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Musiclips: Find New Music
Musiclips: Find New Music is not rated yet. This is Musiclips: Find New Music's first launch.
