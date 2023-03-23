Products
Ranked #18 for today
Musiclips
Tinder + Spotify
Get recommended new music based on your existing Spotify library as 'clips'. Each clip is a short preview of a song roughly 30 seconds in length. Swipe right to save the song directly to your Spotify library, swipe left to skip the song.
Launched in
Music
,
Spotify
by
Musiclips: Find New Music
About this launch
Musiclips: Find New Music
Tinder + Spotify
Musiclips by
Musiclips: Find New Music
was hunted by
Trevor Welsh
in
Music
,
Spotify
. Made by
Trevor Welsh
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Musiclips: Find New Music
is not rated yet. This is Musiclips: Find New Music's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
6
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#203
