Hey everyone! Today we’re excited to announce Music Time for Spotify, a new way for developers like you to use data to discover the most productive music to listen to as you code. With Music Time, you can browse your playlists and discover new music all without ever having to leave your code editor. ⚠️ You’ll need a Spotify account to use Music Time, and a premium Spotify subscription to use playback controls in your editor on Windows/Linux. 🎶 Control Spotify right from your code editor. Play, pause, repeat, and favorite songs from the status bar. Instantly browse all of your playlists and songs right in the sidebar of your code editor, too! 🧪 Quickly discover new music. See music similar to your favorite songs right in your editor. Browse suggested songs, filter by mood and genre, and refresh your list—as many times as you want. 🚀 Find your most productive songs. Learn how the underlying metrics of music (including tempo, loudness, speechiness, energy, and valence) impact how you code. Identify songs and genres that get you in flow. 🤖 Build your personalized AI-generated playlists to help you focus. Every week, we create a customized playlist just for you based on your coding data with songs that will help you get in the zone faster. 🗺️ See what music other developers are coding to. Refreshed weekly, the Software Top 40 compiles the most productive songs from the developer community. You can follow the playlist at software.com/top40. Music Time is built on the Code Time plugin and performs machine learning against a range of music metrics plus productivity data from over 70,000 developers to determine song recommendations. Getting started with Music Time for Spotify is simple and free. Download the extension for VS Code, Atom, or any JetBrains IDE, connect your Spotify account, and start coding to your favorite music. We’d love to hear your feedback and are happy to answer any questions! -- As part of our launch, we also invite you to donate alongside our team to Black Girls Code, a non-profit organization that empowers youth to become innovators in STEM through exposure to computer science and technology.
