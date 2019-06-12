Music Pro - Play Youtube Music

Reviews
play music on youtube while do other stuff on the phone or phone off
nothing much besides sometimes it doesnt work properly
aavbcB Quốc Anh has used this product for one month.
Listening to music like youtube but no worry in turning off the screen
No comment
Good quality like youtube my matesTín Hà Phương has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Maker
Long Nguyen
Hi bros 👋 This is me again. I am the creator of Checkman - The Mobile App Design Checker. Today I present our newest app: Music Pro. Music Pro is the most elegant and beautiful music player ever in the world. Music Pro streams music directly from YouTube without limits. You can organize your own playlists, save tracks to favorite, share music with friends, and more. You can also customize the music player your way. With Music Pro, you can: - Stream any track and playlist from Youtube without limits and interrupted ads - Import playlists from Youtube - Turn off video while playing. NO OVERHEATING, NO DATA DEVOURING, NO BATTERY DRAIN anymore. - Play Youtube music in the background while screen locked or using other apps - Organize your own playlists and tracks - Customize music player your own way as your feeling - Listen to top trending music daily any country around the world Thanks for your support!
Does it comply with YouTube's legal policy? Is there any concern with the app shutting down because of YouTube?
