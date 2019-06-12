Log InSign up
Stream music from YouTube in the background

The most elegant and beautiful player ever in the world that streams music from YouTube in the background without limits.
Reviews
Khang Pham
B Quốc Anh
Tín Hà Phương
Helpful
  • B Quốc Anh
    B Quốc Anh
    Pros: 

    play music on youtube while do other stuff on the phone or phone off

    Cons: 

    nothing much besides sometimes it doesnt work properly

    aavbc

    B Quốc Anh has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  • Tín Hà Phương
    Tín Hà Phươngout going, sociable, adventurous
    Pros: 

    Listening to music like youtube but no worry in turning off the screen

    Cons: 

    No comment

    Good quality like youtube my mates

    Tín Hà Phương has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
Discussion
Long Nguyen
Long Nguyen
Maker
Hi bros 👋 This is me again. I am the creator of Checkman - The Mobile App Design Checker. Today I present our newest app: Music Pro. Music Pro is the most elegant and beautiful music player ever in the world. Music Pro streams music directly from YouTube without limits. You can organize your own playlists, save tracks to favorite, share music with friends, and more. You can also customize the music player your way. With Music Pro, you can: - Stream any track and playlist from Youtube without limits and interrupted ads - Import playlists from Youtube - Turn off video while playing. NO OVERHEATING, NO DATA DEVOURING, NO BATTERY DRAIN anymore. - Play Youtube music in the background while screen locked or using other apps - Organize your own playlists and tracks - Customize music player your own way as your feeling - Listen to top trending music daily any country around the world Thanks for your support!
Tammy Marc
Tammy Marc
Thanks. Now i can listen song as well as do other stuffs with my mobile
Imran Hussain
Imran Hussain
Does it comply with YouTube's legal policy? Is there any concern with the app shutting down because of YouTube?
Long Nguyen
Long Nguyen
Maker
@imran_hussain1 dear bro, we do not cache or download the video offline as Google requires. There have a lot of apps with the same idea on AppStore for years. We do better, easier to use and more beautiful. Thanks.
Vivek Sancheti
Vivek Sancheti
Your iOS dev account is in risk. They app gonna get DMCA very soon!
