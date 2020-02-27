  1. Home
Music Notepad

Keep track of all your musical ideas in one place!

Music Notepad is a tool for musicians to record and keep track of all their musical ideas in one place.
Music Notepad allows you to write notes, record audio, and sequence melodies and drum beats. This way you can keep all of your ideas in one spot, never to lose or forget about them.
