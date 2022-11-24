Products
Home
→
Product
→
Music-Aid
Music-Aid
May the force of healing sounds be with you!
Visit
Upvote 57
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Music-aid provides inclusive and alternative supportive auditory experiences for various health problems using sounds scientifically proven healing power.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Music
,
Spotify
by
Music-Aid
About this launch
Music-Aid
May the force of healing sounds be with you!
1
review
55
followers
Follow for updates
Music-Aid by
Music-Aid
was hunted by
Nazli Gulenc
in
Health & Fitness
,
Music
,
Spotify
. Made by
Nazli Gulenc
and
Can Dedeoğlu
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
Music-Aid
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Music-Aid's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
47
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#93
