Muse by Sudowrite
Fiction’s first AI sidekick.
Writer’s block? Muse is the first AI made just for fiction. It delivers gripping openings, believable characters, and chapter-length output. Built for authors, it’s your tool to tell unforgettable stories.
Free Options
Writing
Books
Meet the team
About this launch
Fiction’s first AI sidekick.
73
1
Muse by Sudowrite by
was hunted by
Raghav Mehra
in
Writing
,
Books
Featured on March 10th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Muse by Sudowrite's first launch.