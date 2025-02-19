Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Muse
This is a launch from Xbox One X
See 19 previous launches
Muse

Muse

AI That Dreams Up New Gameplay
Muse is a new kind of generative AI model that lets you play and create. From developer ideation to one day supporting game preservation, Muse holds potential to unlock new possibilities.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceGamesDevelopment

Meet the team

Muse gallery image
Muse gallery image
Muse gallery image
Muse gallery image
About this launch
Xbox One X
Xbox One X
The world's most powerful gaming console.
4 out of 5.0
75
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Muse by
Xbox One X
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Artificial Intelligence, Games, Development. Featured on February 21st, 2025.
Xbox One X
is rated 4/5 by 26 users. It first launched on June 16th, 2015.