Muse
Xbox One X
Muse
AI That Dreams Up New Gameplay
Muse is a new kind of generative AI model that lets you play and create. From developer ideation to one day supporting game preservation, Muse holds potential to unlock new possibilities.
Artificial Intelligence
Games
Development
Xbox One X
The world's most powerful gaming console.
Muse by
Xbox One X
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
,
Development
. Featured on February 21st, 2025.
Xbox One X
is rated
4/5 ★
It first launched on June 16th, 2015.