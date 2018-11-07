MUSE is a free music streaming service that lets you stream the music that you want, without any limits!
💸Free to use. Forget your monthly 9,99$!
🌍Available worldwide, without any geoblocking.
🎧Personalize your account by saving songs or creating playlists.
🤘Listen to public playlists, made by humans for humans.
📻Radio from over 40 countries.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting, it's pulling youtube videos as the music source I presume?
MiguelMaker@perplexet · Founder and CEO of impiSoft
@aaronoleary Exactly! That way we have the possibility to keep the service free while offering a large amount of music and music videos.
Andreas Stegmann@ysamjo
@aaronoleary That's what the FAQ says. But what is the difference then to https://music.youtube.com/ ?
MiguelMaker@perplexet · Founder and CEO of impiSoft
@aaronoleary @ysamjo MUSE is rather an way better alternative than YouTube Music. We simply offer way more features, such as our simple UI, the Top 50, human made public playlists and radio stations. Many more features and idea are currently being worked on.
MiguelMaker@perplexet · Founder and CEO of impiSoft
🎉We are excited to finally introduce you guys to MUSE! 🎉 MUSE is our answer to the overloaded world of music streaming in the year 2018. While being free MUSE offers up to 35 million songs, as well as tens of thousands of music videos for everyone free to enjoy. While offering handy features such as creating own playlists, saving music to own library and browsing through the latest tracks, we also provide more unique features such as humanmade playlists which are getting updated daily or the possibility to stream international radio stations, even with our own MUSE Radio included. With already thousand of users loving MUSE, we would be glad to welcome you on board our music rocket! And we are only just getting started! 🚀 @impekovenlukas and I are looking forward to any of your questions!
Lukas ImpekovenMaker@impekovenlukas · 2҉0҉ | European🇩🇪 | 👨🏼💻Muse
@perplexet 🚀😍
