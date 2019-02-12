We created Collections to enable increasingly dynamic professionals to always share the right work and right story with the right people.
With Collections, you can curate your Mural into individualized personal websites suited for different audiences and contexts.
- Pros:
It really understands how people need to present and share their work in the real world.Cons:
No nothing yet.
In a world where our professional identities are increasingly dynamic and multifaceted, it's critical that the way we share our work is just as dynamic, and capable of telling different stories for different audiences.Kunal Tandon has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Sharing my work in such a dynamic business worldCons:
Wish it had come few years earlier
So easy to useMaya Rajani has used this product for one day.
Adam@ajm5338 · Maker
I've been wanting this for awhile. Mural makes it so easy to share my work where other places wouldn't even do it justice. So awesome! Keep up the great work.
ajay rajaniMaker@ajr771 · Aspiring merchant of progress
@ajm5338 Thanks Adam!
ajay rajaniMaker@ajr771 · Aspiring merchant of progress
Hi everyone, I'm the co-founder & CEO at Mural. We created Collections to enable increasingly dynamic professionals to always share the right work and right story with the right people. Whether you're someone who wears multiple hats (e.g. part PM, part marketer), works with numerous clients (freelancers), or creates a ton of side projects (this is PH after all!), we believe your professional identity needs to be as dynamic and flexible as you. Included in Mural Collections is: 1) Curation — or the ability to precisely choose which pieces of work to feature in “Collections” customized for specific audiences or contexts (e.g. “My Product Management Experience” vs. “My Growth/Marketing Work”) 2) Privacy — so you can keep sensitive information / pieces of work (e.g. a product spec, sample cohort analysis, ghostwritten literature) completely private unless shared with specific individuals 3) Customization — enabling you to adapt the story/narrative you use to introduce each Collection of work (e.g. with a context-specific bio or mission statement). You can learn more about the motivation behind this product here --> https://medium.com/pminsider/nav... Look forward to your thoughts!
Lucky Lance Gobindram@lucky_lance_gobindram · EVP, Cemtrex
Unlike anything on the market, let's you really champion yourself and what you love to do in an easy way! Nice work @ajr771 and @avishkaraa
