Mural
Instant global payments and invoicing
Mural is designed to empower your business with an all-in-one platform combining global payments and automated invoicing and the latest in blockchain technology. Our mission is to make every international transaction fast, scalable, and secure.
Fintech
Payments
Human Resources
Mural
About this launch
Mural by
Mural
was hunted by
Jackie Jiang
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Jackie Jiang
,
Will Murphy
,
Sinclair Toffa
,
Octavien Han
,
Juan David Angarita
,
Javier Cabello
,
Chris Fernandes
and
Boyce Young
. Featured on April 17th, 2024.
Mural
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Mural's first launch.
